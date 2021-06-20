Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $287,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.77.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.