Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of The AES worth $303,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.