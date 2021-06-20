Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Teledyne Technologies worth $257,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TDY opened at $422.86 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $457.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.