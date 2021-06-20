Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,355 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.94% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $245,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

