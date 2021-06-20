Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

GGB stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.0735 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

