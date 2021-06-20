Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.86.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

