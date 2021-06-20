Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce sales of $6.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the highest is $6.27 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.23 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 289.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after acquiring an additional 592,386 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $767,548,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.