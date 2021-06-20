GINcoin Price Tops $0.0307 on Top Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. GINcoin has a total market cap of $246,413.60 and $7.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,105.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,171.95 or 0.06186874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.01545774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00431814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00141929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.83 or 0.00742980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00426930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00365150 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

