GNY (GNY) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. GNY has a total market cap of $110.64 million and $338,764.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00024541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.28 or 0.00771676 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00044580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084196 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.