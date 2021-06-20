Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Up 62.7% This Week

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. Gold Poker has a market cap of $23,301.88 and $515.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00130102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00174835 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,310.20 or 1.00342952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.89 or 0.00809801 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.