Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,885 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.98% of Golub Capital BDC worth $48,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after buying an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after buying an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 134,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 154,572 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,705.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,534.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 77,493 shares of company stock worth $1,196,597. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

