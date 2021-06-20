Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Trading 20% Lower This Week

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001260 BTC on major exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $485,196.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00024356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.51 or 0.00763367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00044993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00083887 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

GUM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

