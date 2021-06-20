Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce sales of $53.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.88 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $51.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $213.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.30 million to $214.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $208.34 million, with estimates ranging from $206.17 million to $210.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

GSBC opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.98. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $10,602,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

