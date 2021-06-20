Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Grubhub worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.78.

Grubhub stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

