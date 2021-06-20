Grumpy.finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46,836.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $46,836.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.69 or 0.00772392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00084117 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,429,659,197,177 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

