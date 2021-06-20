Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on GH. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,952,000 after purchasing an additional 49,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

