Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to post $222.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.63 million to $224.17 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $243.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $734.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $731.48 million to $738.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $771.29 million, with estimates ranging from $765.60 million to $776.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.74 and a beta of 1.30.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

