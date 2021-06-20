GXChain Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $43.02 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000152 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,334,128 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

