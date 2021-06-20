Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

NYSE HAE opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.12. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.