Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $201,541.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00059479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.99 or 0.00754986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 222,312,514 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.