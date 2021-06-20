Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,666 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Halliburton worth $20,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after acquiring an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,751,330 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $144,843,000 after acquiring an additional 623,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

