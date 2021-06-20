Handshake Market Cap Achieves $80.09 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $80.09 million and approximately $484,815.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,563.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,249.39 or 0.06325072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $556.29 or 0.01564227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00436820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00143286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.46 or 0.00740814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00429285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.60 or 0.00370036 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 397,593,558 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

