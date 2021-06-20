HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002843 BTC on popular exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $66.90 million and $43.96 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00132102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00177223 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,534.64 or 1.00064554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00843825 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

