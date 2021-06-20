Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Tops $9.90 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $9.90 or 0.00027891 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $145.82 million and $726,420.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,498.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,236.84 or 0.06301264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $554.85 or 0.01563031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00435148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00142630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.83 or 0.00737597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00430075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.98 or 0.00368970 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,727,983 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.