Haverford Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,308.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

