Head to Head Comparison: Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Colony Credit Real Estate and Preferred Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 2 1 0 2.33 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50

Colony Credit Real Estate currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than Preferred Apartment Communities.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -333.91% 5.33% 1.62% Preferred Apartment Communities -0.83% -0.26% -0.09%

Volatility & Risk

Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Preferred Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $102.32 million 12.53 -$353.30 million $0.80 12.35 Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.00 -$177.79 million $1.07 9.36

Preferred Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Credit Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Credit Real Estate has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Preferred Apartment Communities beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

