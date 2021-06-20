Head to Head Contrast: Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) & Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regency Centers and Retail Properties of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 8 7 0 2.47 Retail Properties of America 0 6 0 0 2.00

Regency Centers presently has a consensus target price of $58.92, suggesting a potential downside of 6.96%. Retail Properties of America has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential downside of 19.93%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Retail Properties of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 15.03% 2.74% 1.52% Retail Properties of America -0.71% -0.19% -0.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and Retail Properties of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.02 billion 10.59 $44.89 million $2.95 21.47 Retail Properties of America $430.04 million 5.74 $14.57 million $0.84 13.68

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Regency Centers pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Properties of America pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Retail Properties of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Retail Properties of America on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

