Head-To-Head Review: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) vs. Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Upstart and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A Mogo -15.06% -32.47% -8.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Mogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 40.81 $5.98 million N/A N/A Mogo $33.03 million 14.00 -$10.04 million ($0.30) -23.53

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Upstart and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 4 4 0 2.50 Mogo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $103.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.44%. Mogo has a consensus target price of $10.70, indicating a potential upside of 51.56%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Upstart.

Summary

Upstart beats Mogo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto. The company also operates a digital payments platform. Mogo Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

