Head to Head Survey: ContextLogic (WISH) versus The Competition

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ContextLogic to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares ContextLogic and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContextLogic
|$2.54 billion
|-$745.00 million
|-1.94
|ContextLogic Competitors
|$15.45 billion
|$709.82 million
|6.68
Profitability
This table compares ContextLogic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContextLogic
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ContextLogic Competitors
|-4.53%
|-5.40%
|0.60%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
56.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ContextLogic and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ContextLogic
|1
|4
|10
|0
|2.60
|ContextLogic Competitors
|215
|1021
|3119
|60
|2.68
ContextLogic presently has a consensus price target of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 101.08%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 17.35%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
ContextLogic rivals beat ContextLogic on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
ContextLogic Company Profile
ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
