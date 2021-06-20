HeartBout (HB) Market Capitalization Tops $145,411.06

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $145,411.06 and approximately $16.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

