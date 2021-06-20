HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $1.03 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $359.40 million and approximately $36,714.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006638 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003224 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00034888 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001062 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00053032 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00039694 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

