Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $227,414.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00011386 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $279.10 million and $227,414.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00431549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

