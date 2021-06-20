Helmet.insure Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.08 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $867,815.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00057357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00176053 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,271.88 or 0.99658757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.56 or 0.00820967 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,789,830 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

