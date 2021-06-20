Hermez Network Hits Market Capitalization of $19.12 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00011454 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $19.12 million and approximately $803,788.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00060741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00024289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.75 or 0.00764991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00044840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00083811 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

