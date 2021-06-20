Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,672 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.73% of Hilltop worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HTH opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

