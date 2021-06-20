Holo (HOT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115.58 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Holo has a market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $115.58 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00769349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00044267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00083919 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

