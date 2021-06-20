Homeros Market Cap Reaches $43.00 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $43.00 million and $8.33 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Homeros has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00024412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.00743542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083573 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

