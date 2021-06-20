Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Hormel Foods worth $238,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 62,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 79.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

