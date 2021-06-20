Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.7% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

NYSE TSM traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.79. 12,532,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,427,284. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $600.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

