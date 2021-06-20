Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. McKesson makes up 2.0% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 11.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,425,000 after acquiring an additional 232,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 23.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after acquiring an additional 38,519 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

