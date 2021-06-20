Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,492. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.