Huobi Token One Day Volume Reaches $188.33 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for about $11.69 or 0.00033283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $188.33 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00751489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00044152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00083358 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

