HYCON (HYC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $187,194.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $187,194.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00082104 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,024,153,298 coins and its circulating supply is 2,674,153,297 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

