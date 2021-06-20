HyperQuant (HQT) Trading 23% Lower This Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $21,402.49 and approximately $3,295.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.89 or 0.00769557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00084079 BTC.

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

