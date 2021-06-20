IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of IAA worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in IAA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 986.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IAA by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 19.1% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IAA opened at $53.33 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

