Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $30,049.22 or 0.86011156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $340,378.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00137530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00176507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,875.08 or 0.99824434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.36 or 0.00854008 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

