Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

IBST has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of IBST stock opened at GBX 213.80 ($2.79) on Friday. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.37. The company has a market capitalization of £875.64 million and a PE ratio of -31.44.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

