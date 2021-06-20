ICHI (ICHI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,298.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. ICHI has a total market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $4,298.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00009062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00057553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00136419 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00177510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,591.38 or 0.99480410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.00851592 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,035,455 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars.

