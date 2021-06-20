ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report $306.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.00 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $303.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $203.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $170.57 and a 12 month high of $227.07.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,223,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,468 shares of company stock worth $14,015,329. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

