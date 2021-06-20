iDealCash (DEAL) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. iDealCash has a market capitalization of $508,423.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iDealCash has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One iDealCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.05 or 0.00622800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About iDealCash

DEAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

iDealCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

